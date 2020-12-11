Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EFSC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.46, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFSC was $35.46, representing a -27.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.81 and a 63.41% increase over the 52 week low of $21.70.

EFSC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EFSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81. Zacks Investment Research reports EFSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.58%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.