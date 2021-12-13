Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.13, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFSC was $48.13, representing a -7.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $52 and a 44.62% increase over the 52 week low of $33.28.

EFSC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EFSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57. Zacks Investment Research reports EFSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 72.01%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

