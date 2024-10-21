Enterprise Financial reports Q3 EPS $1.32, consensus $1.14

Jim Lally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Financial (EFSC) Services Corp said upon the release of EFSC’s third quarter earnings, “We are proud of our third quarter results, with a stable net interest margin, expansion in net interest income and an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share over the linked quarter. Our consistent return profile increased tangible book value per share 25% on an annualized basis from the linked quarter, and 20% over the prior year’s third quarter. With the strength of our balance sheet and capital position as a foundation, I believe we are well positioned to continue executing on the opportunities within our markets.”

