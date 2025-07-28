Enterprise Financial Q2 EPS Jumps 13%

Key Points - Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) reached $1.37 for Q2 2025, This figure beat analyst estimates by 13.25%.

- Revenue (GAAP) rose to $173.4 million in Q2 2025, Non-GAAP EPS exceeded expectations.

- The quarterly dividend was raised to $0.31 per share, effective for Q3 2025.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC), a regional banking company focused on commercial lending and specialized banking services, released its Q2 2025 results on July 28, 2025. Adjusted earnings per share reached $1.37, well above the $1.21 consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate. Revenue (GAAP) was $173.4 million, also topping the $165.99 million analyst forecast. The quarter stood out for strong underlying (non-GAAP) profitability and growth in both loans and deposits.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.37 $1.21 $1.21 13.2% Revenue (GAAP) $173.4 million $165.99 million $156.0 million 11.2% Net Interest Income $152.8 million $140.5 million 8.8% Total Loans $11.4 billion $11.0 billion 3.6% Total Deposits $13.3 billion $12.3 billion 8.1% Tangible Book Value per Common Share $40.02 $35.02 14.3%

About Enterprise Financial Services and Recent Focus

Enterprise Financial Services operates as a relationship-driven commercial bank, offering a mix of traditional banking, specialized lending, and wealth management services. Its core business centers on commercial lending, especially to privately held businesses, professionals, and niche markets often overlooked by larger peers. The bank's strengths lie in its experience with specialized lending products such as Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, life insurance premium finance facilities, sponsor finance, and tax credit-related lending.

In recent years, the company has grown by honing its focus on niche markets where it has a competitive edge, widening its geographic footprint through targeted acquisitions, and building deep client relationships. Its growth strategy depends on building a stable deposit base, maintaining strong capital levels, and investing in technology to improve service delivery. Regulatory compliance and prudent capital management remain central to its approach as it meets rigorous standards for capital ratios and risk management.

Highlights and Developments for the Quarter

The company delivered a strong financial performance during the quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $1.37 per share, topping both analyst expectations and last year's level on a non-GAAP basis. Revenue (GAAP), driven by higher net interest income, also exceeded forecasts, supported by higher average loan balances and resilient net interest margin (NIM). NIM rose slightly to 4.21 %.

The balance sheet also expanded. Loans grew to $11.4 billion, up 3.7% from the prior year. Loan growth was led by increases in commercial and industrial (C&I) lending and investor-owned commercial real estate. With relationship-driven deposits forming over one-third of the base, Noninterest-bearing deposits were 32.5% of total deposits.

Fee-based income, captured in noninterest income, stood at $20.6 million, up roughly $5 million from the prior-year period. The gain was partly due to the sale of $24.4 million in government-guaranteed SBA loans and higher income from bank-owned life insurance policies and community development investments. This increase reflected higher compensation, legal fees tied to loan workout activity, and investment in scaling and integrating new business. As a result, the core efficiency ratio, which measures expenses as a share of revenue, edged up to 59.3%.

In terms of asset quality, the company saw a moderate rise in nonperforming loans in Q1 2025, mainly linked to a handful of commercial real estate exposures affected by bankruptcies. Nonperforming loans stood at $105.8 million, about 0.93% of total loans, though management expressed confidence in full collection eventually. Loan loss provisions (GAAP) fell compared to previous quarters, helped by loan recoveries. The allowance for credit losses remained at 1.27% of total loans, indicating continued caution in credit risk practices.

Capital levels remain strong. The tangible common equity ratio was 9.42%, and regulatory capital ratios well surpassed required minimums. A key development in the quarter was the increase of the quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share, effective for Q3 2025. In addition, the company advanced its acquisition plans, announcing that it expects to close its purchase of branch locations from First Interstate Bank in Arizona and Kansas City in the fourth quarter of 2025. This transaction is anticipated to add approximately $740 million in deposits and $200 million in loans, with management projecting positive earnings impact for 2026.

SBA lending, a type of federally guaranteed business loan, continued as a meaningful fee income source, with $24.4 million in SBA loan sales completed. The life insurance premium finance segment, which provides funding so commercial clients can pay insurance premiums, grew to $1.16 billion in balances. Revenue from wealth management was steady, while other fee-generating activities like card services and deposit service charges also showed growth.

Looking Ahead

For the remainder of fiscal 2025, management expects net interest margin to face modest pressure, with possible quarterly declines of up to five basis points. The company did not provide a specific earnings or revenue forecast for the coming quarters, but management noted that the expected closing of the First Interstate Bank branch transaction in Q4 2025 would add to deposit and loan growth, with mid-single-digit earnings per share accretion expected in fiscal 2026.

Asset quality, particularly in commercial real estate and select large loans, will remain an area to watch, as exposure to rising nonperforming loans and increases in classified assets could impact future results if collection timelines extend. Expense control, integration execution on the upcoming branch deal, and continued regulatory compliance are also key areas for investors to monitor. The dividend policy appears stable, with management having raised the common dividend to $0.31 per share, effective for Q3 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

