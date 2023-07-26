Enterprise (EPD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 1, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the midstream energy player’s adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents due to higher contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment. The positives were partially offset by lower average sales margin and declining sales volume.

Enterprise’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.11 %. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s delve into the factors that are expected to have influenced EPD’s performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings witnessed two downward revisions in the past 30 days and no upward revision. It is currently pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 6.25% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $12.7 billion, implying a 20.9% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Consider

Enterprise’s business model has low exposure to volatility in commodity prices and therefore depicts a stable business model. The company has long-term contracts with shippers for natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and crude transportation services. This is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in the second quarter.

The decrease in expenses is expected to have aided EPD’s bottom line. Our estimate for the company’s total costs and expenses is pegged at $10.9 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 24.2%.

However, our estimate for gross operating margin from the company’s NGL Pipelines & Services segment is pegged at $1.1 billion for the second quarter, implying a considerable decline of 13.9% year over year. The NGL prices might not have been as favorable in the second quarter as they were in the year-ago period. This is likely to have impacted Enterprise’s NGL pipeline service business in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Enterprise Products this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Enterprise has an Earnings ESP of -3.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

