Enterprise (EPD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 29, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the partnership reported earnings of 54 cents per unit, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate owing to higher sales volumes, and margins from the NGL Pipelines & Services business. Increased crude oil transportation volumes also aided the results.

The midstream infrastructure provider managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the past four quarters while meeting the same on one occasion, with the average positive surprise being 5.4%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings of 52 cents per unit has seen two upward revisions and five downward movements in the past 60 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year decline of 8.8%.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.3 billion for the quarter, indicating a decline of 2.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Conservative capital spending by explorers due to low oil and gas prices and weak demand is expected to have slowed down onshore North American crude production in first-quarter 2019. As such, rig count in the region fell drastically in the quarter under review. This is likely to have affected commodity volumes transported through pipelines. Being a leading provider of midstream services in the continent, the partnership is expected to have seen a drop in earnings from the Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment in the March quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter gross operating margin at the Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment is pegged at $450 million, suggesting a drop from $662 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The same for Onshore Natural Gas Pipelines & Services is pegged at $241 million, indicating a decline from the year-ago level of $264 million.

However, with growing demand for NGLs across almost all sectors of the economy, the partnership is likely to have benefited from higher transported volumes in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter gross operating margin from the NGL Pipelines & Services unit is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a rise from $959 million a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enterprise this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The partnership’s Earnings ESP is -0.08% as the Most Accurate Estimate is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Enterprise currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

