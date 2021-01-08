Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD recently announced approvals from its board of directors for the fourth-quarter 2020 cash distribution of 45 cents per unit. This reflects an improvement of 1.1% from the prior distribution of 44.5 cents.

The increased distribution is likely to be paid on Feb 11, 2021, to the unitholders of record as of Jan 29. With the distribution hike, the leading North American midstream energy player has successfully managed to increase cash distribution rate for 22 years in a row. This primarily echoes the partnership’s strong business model that is being less exposed to the coronavirus-induced commodity price volatility.

The midstream giant generates stable fee-based revenues from its portfolio of assets comprising pipeline networks, spreading across roughly 50,000 miles, transporting natural gas liquid (NGL), crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals and refined products. The fully-integrated midstream energy company also operates storage properties with capacity to store 14 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas, contributing to its cashflows.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Enterprise Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, a few better-ranked players in the energy space include Summit Midstream Partners, LP SMLP, DCP Midstream, LP DCP and HighPoint Resources Corporation HPR. While Summit Midstream carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DCP Midstream and HighPoint sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Summit Midstream has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2020 in the past seven days.

DCP Midstream has seen upward estimate revisions for 2020 earnings in the past 30 days.

HighPoint is likely to see earnings growth of 167.5% in 2020.

