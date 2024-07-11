Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Investors With a Distribution Hike

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. ( EPD ), a major player in the energy industry, has announced a 1.9% increase in its quarterly cash distribution for the second quarter of 2024, raising the payment to $0.525 per unit from the previous $0.515. The distribution of $0.525 per unit equates to $2.10 on an annualized basis.

The distribution will be payable on Aug 14 to unitholders of record as of Jul 31, with an ex-dividend date of Jul 31.

This latest distribution marks a 5.0% increase over the distribution declared for the same period in 2023. The consistent increase in distribution reflects Enterprise's robust financial performance and its commitment to returning value to its unitholders.

In addition to the distribution declaration, Enterprise reported the repurchase of $40 million worth of its common units in the open market during the second quarter of 2024. This repurchase is part of the partnership's ongoing buyback program, under which it has utilized 50% of its authorized $2.0 billion. The buyback program further highlights Enterprise's strategic focus on enhancing unitholder value through prudent capital management.

