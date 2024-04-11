Enterprise (EPD) Receives Deepwater Port License for SPOT Project

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. ( EPD ), a major player in the energy industry, has secured a milestone in its endeavor to construct the Sea Port Oil Terminal (“SPOT”) on the Texas Gulf Coast. The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted Enterprise Products the deepwater port license necessary to proceed with the development, marking a pivotal step forward in enhancing the region's oil infrastructure.

A Long-Awaited Achievement

After five years of dedicated effort, Enterprise has successfully secured the deepwater port license, marking a pivotal moment in the journey of SPOT. A.J. "Jim" Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise's general partner, expressed his appreciation for the team's dedication and perseverance throughout the process.

A Green Solution for Global Markets

SPOT promises to revolutionize crude oil transportation, offering a more environmentally friendly, safe, efficient and cost-effective alternative for delivering crude oil to global markets. With U.S. exports of crude oil at 4 million barrels per day (b/d), SPOT's capacity to load 2 million b/d should significantly contribute to meeting global energy demands.

By reducing emissions and minimizing the need for ship-to-ship transfers, SPOT aims to protect marine ecosystems and support marine life, serving as a beacon of responsible energy infrastructure development.

Extensive Collaboration and Transparency

Enterprise has diligently collaborated with federal, state and local authorities, engaging in extensive public outreach and addressing environmental concerns. This rigorous process has resulted in more than 30,000 pages of documentation, ensuring complete transparency and accountability.

SPOT's Operational Excellence

The SPOT offshore platform, situated approximately 30 nautical miles off the Brazoria County coast in Texas, is equipped to handle Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and other crude oil tankers. This ensures operational excellence and safety.

SPOT boasts a cutting-edge capability, with a loading rate of up to 85,000 barrels per hour. The platform's connection with Enterprise's midstream network and Houston ECHO terminal further enhances accessibility to more than 40 crude oil grades.

With advanced vapor combustion capabilities and autonomous safety features, SPOT sets a new standard for operational excellence and environmental responsibility. It is estimated to cut crude vapor emissions by 95% and total greenhouse gases by 65%.

A few stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, Global Partners GLP and Sunoco LP SUN.

Murphy USA is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $26.35. The company has a Zacks Style Score of B for Growth and B for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

Global Partners is a leading operator of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Over the past 60 days, GLP has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Partners’ 2024 and 2025 EPS is pegged at $3.90 and $4.47, respectively. GLP currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value.

Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the U.S. wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, the partnership will continue to generate stable cash flow.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.96. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.