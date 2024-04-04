Enterprise (EPD) Ramps Up NatGas Infrastructure in Permian Basin

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. ( EPD ), a leading provider of midstream energy services, has unveiled ambitious plans to expand its natural gas processing capabilities in the Permian Basin. The company's latest endeavor involves the construction of the Mentone West 2 plant in the Delaware Basin, signaling a significant expansion in the region.

Mentone West 2 Plant: Enhancing Processing Capabilities

The Mentone West 2 plant, slated to be situated in Loving County, TX, is poised to augment Enterprise's capacity to process natural gas. With a projected capacity exceeding 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), the facility aims to extract more than 40,000 barrels per day (BPD) of natural gas liquids (NGL). Anticipated to commence operations in the second quarter of 2026, this venture underscores Enterprise's commitment to meet the escalating demand for natural gas processing services.

Milestones in Delaware Basin Operations

Besides unveiling the Mentone West 2 facility, Enterprise has commenced operational services at its Mentone 3 natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin. With a processing capacity mirroring that of Mentone West 2, the Mentone 3 plant highlights Enterprise's proactive stance in bolstering infrastructure to support burgeoning energy demands.

Moreover, construction of the Mentone West 1 plant is progressing per schedule, with the commencement of service slated for the latter half of 2025. Upon completion of these projects, Enterprise's processing capacity in the Delaware Basin is poised to surpass 2.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), further solidifying its foothold in the region.

Midland Basin Expansion Underway

Enterprise's expansion endeavors extend beyond the Delaware Basin into the Midland Basin. The company has announced the commencement of service at its Leonidas natural gas processing plant in Midland County, TX. Concurrently, construction activities are underway for the Orion natural gas processing facility, with service expected to commence in the latter half of 2025. These facilities, boasting processing capacities akin to those in the Delaware Basin, are strategically positioned to cater to the escalating demand for natural gas processing services in the Midland Basin.

Facilitating Growth in the Energy Sector

A.J. "Jim" Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise's general partner, emphasized the pivotal role of the Permian Basin in shaping the trajectory of NGL production. He underscored EPD’s proactive approach in expanding its natural gas processing network to accommodate the burgeoning energy landscape. By providing safe and reliable access to domestic and international markets, the company is poised to facilitate sustained growth in the energy sector.

