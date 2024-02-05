Enterprise (EPD) Q4 Earnings Beat on Propylene & Octane Margin

Enterprise Products Partners LP’s EPD fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of 65 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $14.6 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.8 billion. The top line also improved from $13.7 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

Strong quarterly results can be attributed to increased operating margin of EPD’s fee-based businesses and improved margins in its propylene and octane enhancement businesses.

Segmental Performance

Pipeline volumes in NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals totaled 7.8 million barrels per day (bpd), higher than the year-ago quarter’s level of 6.9 million bpd. Natural gas pipeline volumes amounted to 18.7 trillion British thermal units per day (TBtus/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 17.6 TBtus/d. Also, NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemical marine terminal volumes increased to 2.3 million bpd from 1.7 million bpd in the year-ago period.

Gross operating margin at NGL Pipelines & Services increased from $1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter to $1.4 billion. The reported figure topped our estimate of $1.25 billion. This was primarily due to higher average transportation fees and an increase in transportation volumes.

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services’ gross operating margin decreased to $286 million from $315 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure, however, came in higher than our estimate of $282 million. The decline was primarily due to lower average sales margin.

Crude Oil Pipelines & Services recorded a gross operating margin of $456 million, up from $418 million recorded in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to an increase in transportation volumes and higher average transportation fees. The reported figure also beat our estimate of $448 million.

The gross operating margin at Petrochemical & Refined Products Services was $439 million, up from $339 million recorded a year ago. The figure, however, missed our estimate of $475 million. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher propylene sales volume and average margins, and higher propylene processing revenues. The positives were partially offset by lower sales volumes and average margins and a decrease in earnings from mark-to-market activity from refined product marketing activities.

Cash Flow

The distributable cash flow totaled $2.1 billion compared with $2 billion in the year-ago period. The same provided a coverage of 1.7X. Enterprise retained $932 million of distributable cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2023. It generated an adjusted free cash flow of $1.2 billion compared $1.4 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Financials

In fourth-quarter 2023, Enterprise’s total capital investment was $1 billion. For the full year, capital investments amounted to $3.3 billion.

As of Dec 31, 2023, outstanding total debt principal was $29 billion and consolidated liquidity amounted to $3.9 billion.

Outlook

For 2024, Enterprise expects growth capital expenditures to be in the range of $3.25-$3.75 billion. The company also projects sustaining capital expenditures for 2024 to be $550 million, which includes planned petrochemical turnarounds. For 2025, EPD expects growth capital expenditures to be $3 billion and sustaining capital expenditures to be $450 million.

