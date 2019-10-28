Enterprise (EPD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Earnings Miss: Headquartered in Houston, TX, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD reported third-quarter earnings of 50 cents per unit. The bottom-line failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings for the quarter has been unchanged in the past seven days.

Enterprise Products has an impressive earnings surprise history. The partnership managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being roughly 14%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price-eps-surprise | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

Revenues Miss: Revenues of $7,964 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,800 million.

Key Stats: Adjusted distributable cash flow was recorded at $1,639.5 million, up 5% year over year and provided coverage of 1.7x. The partnership has retained $665 million of distributable cash flow.

Notably, NGL, crude oil, refined products & petrochemical pipeline volumes were recorded at 6.6 million barrels per day level in the third quarter of 2019.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Enterprise Products has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following its third-quarter 2019 report which has just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check back later for our full write up on this Enterprise Products earnings report later!

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.