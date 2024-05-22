Enterprise Development Holdings Funds AI Expansion

Enterprise Development Holdings Limited (HK:1808) has released an update.

Enterprise Development Holdings Limited has announced the placement of new shares to fund investments, particularly in an artificial intelligence data center and smart city construction, as well as to cover general working capital needs. The company has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with an independent party for this initiative, which includes services such as computing power leasing and bandwidth rental. The project’s total investment is estimated at RMB150 million, with the company contributing RMB50 million.

