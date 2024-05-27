Enterprise Development Bids Farewell to Director

Enterprise Development Holdings Limited (HK:1808) has released an update.

Enterprise Development Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Liu Yang from his position as an executive Director, effective 27 June 2024, to focus on his personal business endeavors. Mr. Liu’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements with the Board, and does not raise concerns that need to be addressed by the shareholders or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Board has expressed gratitude for Mr. Liu’s contributions during his service at the company.

