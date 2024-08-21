News & Insights

Enterprise To Buy Pinon Midstream For $950 Mln Cash

August 21, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), a provider of midstream energy services, Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Piñon Midstream, LLC, a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital for $950 million in cash.

Piñon Midstream provides natural gas gathering and treating services in the core of the prolific eastern flank of the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas.

"These assets accelerate our entry into this region by at least three or four years. These assets are highly complementary to our midstream energy system and provide us an excellent entry point into the eastern flank of the Delaware Basin for us to expand our natural gas processing footprint," said A. J. "Jim" Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise's general partner.

The company expects this deal, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, to increase distributable cash flow by $0.03 per unit in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

EPD

