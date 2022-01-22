Enterprise Bancorp's (NASDAQ:EBTC) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.20

The board of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.20. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Enterprise Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Enterprise Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 14.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:EBTC Historic Dividend January 22nd 2022

Enterprise Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.82. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Enterprise Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. Enterprise Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Enterprise Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Enterprise Bancorp management tenure, salary, and performance. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

