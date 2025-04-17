Stocks
EBTC

Enterprise Bancorp Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results; Prepares for Merger with Rockland Trust

April 17, 2025 — 05:20 pm EDT

Enterprise Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $10.4 million, with ongoing merger plans with Rockland Trust approved.

Quiver AI Summary

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net income of $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, which is slightly lower than the previous quarter but higher than the same period last year. The company has also announced plans to merge with Rockland Trust Company, a merger that was approved by its shareholders on April 3, 2025, and is expected to finalize in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approval. Key financial metrics included a 1.7% increase in total loans, reaching $4.05 billion, while total customer deposits slightly decreased by 0.9% to $4.15 billion. The firm experienced a 10% growth in net interest income year-over-year and maintained a net interest margin of 3.32%. Additionally, credit quality remained stable with a slight increase in non-performing loans, and non-interest income decreased by 6% primarily due to lower gains on equity securities.

Potential Positives

  • Enterprise Bancorp reported a net income of $10.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting an increase from $8.5 million in Q1 2024, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth.
  • The company achieved solid loan growth of 1.7% in the quarter and 11% over the past twelve months, indicating effective lending strategies and market position.
  • The planned merger with Rockland Trust has been positively received by shareholders, with approval granted on April 3, 2025, positioning the company for potential future growth and synergies.
  • Net interest income increased by 10% compared to Q1 2024 due to strong performance in loan interest income, suggesting improvement in revenue generation capabilities.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased compared to the previous quarter, signaling potential underlying issues in maintaining profitability.
  • Total customer deposits decreased by 0.9%, which could indicate a loss of customer confidence or increased competition for deposits.
  • Non-interest income fell by 6% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to significant losses on equity securities, raising concerns about revenue diversification and financial stability.

FAQ

What were Enterprise Bancorp's Q1 2025 financial results?

Enterprise Bancorp reported a net income of $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

When is the merger with Rockland Trust expected to close?

The proposed merger with Rockland Trust is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

How much did total loans increase in Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by 1.7%, reaching $4.05 billion by the end of Q1 2025.

What impact did the merger have on shareholder approval?

Shareholders approved the merger with Rockland Trust on April 3, 2025, indicating strong support for the transaction.

What was the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 3.32%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$EBTC Insider Trading Activity

$EBTC insiders have traded $EBTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUSAN COVEY (EVP-Principal Subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1 shares for an estimated $50.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EBTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $EBTC stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOWELL, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. ("Enterprise") (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income amounted to $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



On December 9, 2024, Enterprise announced its intention to merge with Rockland Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB). The proposed merger is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. As previously announced, Enterprise shareholders approved of the proposed merger on April 3, 2025. No vote of Independent Bank Corp. shareholders is required.



Selected financial results at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:




  • The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.87% and 11.45%, respectively.


  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.32%.


  • Total loans amounted to $4.05 billion, an increase of 1.7%.


  • Total customer deposits (non-GAAP) amounted to $4.15 billion, a decrease of 0.9%.


  • Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.51 billion, a decrease of 1.6%.



Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "As we continue to work toward the upcoming merger with Rockland Trust, I am pleased to announce our team delivered strong results in the first quarter. Loan growth was solid at 1.7% for the quarter and 11% for the last twelve months. Operating results compared to the prior year quarter were positively impacted by net interest income growth of 10% resulting from strong loan growth and an increase in net interest margin."



Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan stated, "Our anticipated merger with Rockland Trust has been well received by our shareholders, customers and communities with shareholders approving the merger on April 3

rd

. The planning for our integration into Rockland Trust is going well and the anticipated synergies and cultural alignment of our two banks remains attractive."





Net Interest Income




Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $38.7 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in loan interest income of $6.6 million, partially offset by increases in deposit interest expense of $1.0 million and borrowings interest expense of $1.0 million as well as a decrease in income on other interest-earning assets of $637 thousand.





Net Interest Margin




Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, amounted to 3.32%, 3.29% and 3.20%, respectively.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold non-performing loans with a net book value of $956 thousand, resulting in net recoveries of $461 thousand and loan interest income of $486 thousand. The sale of non-performing loans impacted both loan yields and net interest margin favorably by 5 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Three months ended – March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024



The increase in net interest margin was due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent, an increase in loan yields, partially offset by increases in the average balance of funding liabilities and funding costs.



The increase in interest-earning asset yields of 21 basis points was due primarily to loan repricing and originations at higher interest rates, partially offset by an increase in funding costs of 9 basis points driven by higher market rates and increases in certificate of deposits and borrowed funds.





Provision for Credit Losses




The provision for credit losses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, are presented below:


Three months ended


Increase / (Decrease)


(Dollars in thousands)


March 31,




2025


March 31,




2024

Provision for credit losses on loans - collectively evaluated

$
685


$
417


$
268

Provision for credit losses on loans - individually evaluated


(565
)


1,451



(2,016
)

Provision for credit losses on loans


120



1,868



(1,748
)








Provision for unfunded commitments


211



(1,246
)


1,457








Provision for credit losses

$
331


$
622


$
(291
)




The provision for credit losses on collectively evaluated loans of $685 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulted mainly from loan growth, partially offset by net recoveries, which were primarily from the sale of non-performing loans noted above.



The decrease in the provision for credit losses of $291 thousand, compared to the prior year quarter, was due primarily to a net decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans of $2.0 million, partially offset by an increase in reserves for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million.



The decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans was due primarily to two commercial relationships that experienced improvement in their collateral valuation compared to the prior year period, while the increase in reserves for unfunded commitments resulted primarily from an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.





Non-Interest Income




Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $5.2 million, a decrease of $307 thousand, or 6%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in gains on equity securities of $766 thousand, partially offset by an increase in wealth management fees of $247 thousand.





Non-Interest Expense




Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $29.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $760 thousand and merger-related expenses of $290 thousand.





Income Taxes




The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to 23.3%, compared to 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Balance Sheet





Total assets

amounted to $4.90 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%.




Total investm

e

nt securities at fair value

amounted to $603.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $593.6 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was largely attributable to a decrease in unrealized losses on debt securities resulting from decreases in market interest rates during the period, partially offset by principal pay-downs, calls and maturities. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $79.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $101.8 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 22%.




Total loans

amounted to $4.05 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $70.2 million.




Total deposits

amounted to $4.30 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.19 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 3%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in brokered deposits of $150.0 million. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits decreased $37.0 million during the first quarter of 2025.




Total borrowed funds

amounted to $94.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.1 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 38%. The decrease during the three months ended March 31, 2025, resulted primarily from the increase in brokered deposits during the period.




Total shareholders' equity

amounted to $385.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $360.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 7%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $17.0 million and an increase in retained earnings of $7.3 million.





Credit Quality




Selected credit quality metrics at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:





  • The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans

    amounted to $64.0 million, or 1.58% of total loans, compared to $63.5 million, or 1.59% of total loans. The decrease in the ACL for loans to total loan ratio was due primarily to a decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans.



  • The reserve for unfunded commitments


    (included in other liabilities)

    amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $4.4 million. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.



  • Non-performing loans

    amounted to $28.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 0.67% of total loans.




Net recoveries

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $424 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans, which included $461 thousand in recoveries from the sale of non-performing loans noted above. Net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $122 thousand, or 0.01% of average total loans.





Wealth Management





Wealth assets under management and administration,

which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.51 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.7 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2024, resulting primarily from a decrease in market values.





ABOUT ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.




Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 142 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS




This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "upcoming," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, (i) disruption from the proposed merger with Independent; (ii) the risk that the proposed merger with Independent may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Independent; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with Independent; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the combined business; (vi) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the proposed merger with Independent may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities; (vii) the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger with Independent to be satisfied; (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the proposed merger with Independent; (xi) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger with Independent; (x) the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (xi) potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (xii) the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; (xiii) increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (xiv) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (xv) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (xvi) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (xvii) increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (xviii) adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; (xix) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xx) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xxi) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xxii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade and tariff policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xxiii) the effect of volatility in the capital markets on our fee income from our wealth management business; (xxiv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xxv) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xxvi) changes in tax laws; (xxvii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxviii) potential increased costs related to the impacts of climate change; and (xxix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT




This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



In connection with the proposed transaction between Independent and Enterprise, Independent has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that includes a proxy statement for a special meeting of Enterprise’s shareholders to approve the proposed transaction and that also constitutes a prospectus for the Independent common stock that will be issued in the proposed transaction, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF INDEPENDENT AND ENTERPRISE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT INDEPENDENT, ENTERPRISE AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Copies of the Registration Statement and of the proxy statement/prospectus and other filings incorporated by reference therein, as well as other filings containing information about Independent and Enterprise, can be obtained, free of charge, as they become available at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Independent Investor Relations, 288 Union Street, Rockland, Massachusetts 02370, telephone (774) 363-9872 or to Enterprise Bancorp, Inc., 222 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA 01852, Attention: Corporate Secretary, telephone (978) 656-5578.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.



Consolidated Balance Sheets


(unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Assets






Cash and cash equivalents:






Cash and due from banks

$
52,194


$
42,689


$
41,443

Interest-earning deposits with banks


34,543



41,152



106,391

Total cash and cash equivalents


86,737



83,841



147,834

Investments:






Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $674,601, $685,766 and $749,561 respectively)


594,691



583,930



643,924

Equity securities at fair value


9,242



9,665



8,102

Total investment securities at fair value


603,933



593,595



652,026

Federal Home Loan Bank stock


4,932



7,093



2,482

Loans held for sale


1,069



520



400

Loans:






Total loans


4,049,642



3,982,898



3,654,322

Allowance for credit losses


(64,042
)


(63,498
)


(60,741
)

Net loans


3,985,600



3,919,400



3,593,581

Premises and equipment, net


41,464



42,444



44,671

Lease right-of-use asset


23,946



24,126



24,645

Accrued interest receivable


21,782



20,553



20,501

Deferred income taxes, net


42,338



49,096



47,903

Bank-owned life insurance


67,927



67,421



65,878

Prepaid income taxes


4,099



2,583



5,771

Prepaid expenses and other assets


11,006



11,398



12,667

Goodwill


5,656



5,656



5,656

Total assets

$
4,900,489


$
4,827,726


$
4,624,015


Liabilities and Shareholders


'


Equity







Liabilities






Deposits:






Customer deposits

$
4,150,668


$
4,187,698


$
4,106,119

Brokered deposits


149,975











Total deposits


4,300,643



4,187,698



4,106,119

Borrowed funds


94,493



153,136



63,246

Subordinated debt


59,894



59,815



59,577

Lease liability


23,699



23,849



24,303

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


29,422



33,425



30,945

Accrued interest payable


6,983



9,055



6,386

Total liabilities


4,515,134



4,466,978



4,290,576


Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders


'


Equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued















Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,510,019, 12,447,308 and 12,376,562 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.


125



124



124

Additional paid-in capital


111,621



111,295



108,246

Retained earnings


335,568



328,243



306,943

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(61,959
)


(78,914
)


(81,874
)

Total shareholders' equity


385,355



360,748



333,439

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
4,900,489


$
4,827,726


$
4,624,015




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.



Consolidated Statements of Income


(unaudited)





Three months ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024

Interest and dividend income:






Other interest-earning assets

$
535


$
833


$
1,172

Investment securities


3,608



3,881



4,034

Loans and loans held for sale


55,408



54,528



48,817

Total interest and dividend income


59,551



59,242



54,023

Interest expense:






Deposits


18,288



19,488



17,272

Borrowed funds


1,706



394



694

Subordinated debt


867



867



867

Total interest expense


20,861



20,749



18,833

Net interest income


38,690



38,493



35,190

Provision for credit losses


331



(106
)


622

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


38,359



38,599



34,568

Non-interest income:






Wealth management fees


2,097



2,043



1,850

Deposit and interchange fees


2,157



2,240



2,069

Income on bank-owned life insurance, net


506



522



458

Net gains on sales of loans


47



33



22

Net (losses) gains on equity securities


(301
)


(30
)


465

Other income


682



808



631

Total non-interest income


5,188



5,616



5,495

Non-interest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits


19,936



19,276



19,176

Occupancy and equipment expenses


2,582



2,364



2,459

Technology and telecommunications expenses


2,709



2,687



2,745

Advertising and public relations expenses


752



609



743

Audit, legal and other professional fees


541



460



734

Deposit insurance premiums


878



950



859

Supplies and postage expenses


229



242



237

Merger-related expenses


290



1,137





Other operating expenses


2,032



2,117



1,955

Total non-interest expense


29,949



29,842



28,908

Income before income taxes


13,598



14,373



11,155

Provision for income taxes


3,163



3,646



2,648

Net income

$
10,435


$
10,727


$
8,507








Basic earnings per common share

$
0.84


$
0.86


$
0.69

Diluted earnings per common share

$
0.84


$
0.86


$
0.69








Basic weighted average common shares outstanding


12,464,721



12,433,895



12,292,417

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding


12,495,458



12,460,063



12,304,203

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.



Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios


(unaudited)







At or for the three months ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024


Balance Sheet Data










Total cash and cash equivalents

$
86,737


$
83,841


$
88,632


$
199,719


$
147,834

Total investment securities at fair value


603,933



593,595



631,975



636,838



652,026

Total loans


4,049,642



3,982,898



3,858,940



3,768,649



3,654,322

Allowance for credit losses


(64,042
)


(63,498
)


(63,654
)


(61,999
)


(60,741
)

Total assets


4,900,489



4,827,726



4,742,809



4,773,681



4,624,015

Customer deposits


4,150,668



4,187,698



4,189,461



4,248,801



4,106,119

Brokered deposits


149,975





















Borrowed funds


94,493



153,136



59,949



61,785



63,246

Subordinated debt


59,894



59,815



59,736



59,657



59,577

Total shareholders' equity


385,355



360,748



368,109



340,441



333,439

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


4,900,489



4,827,726



4,742,809



4,773,681



4,624,015













Wealth Management










Wealth assets under management

$
1,214,050


$
1,230,014


$
1,212,076


$
1,129,147


$
1,105,036

Wealth assets under administration

$
297,233


$
305,930


$
302,891


$
267,529


$
268,074













Shareholders' Equity Ratios










Book value per common share

$
30.80


$
28.98


$
29.62


$
27.40


$
26.94

Dividends paid per common share

$
0.25


$
0.24


$
0.24


$
0.24


$
0.24













Regulatory Capital Ratios










Total capital to risk weighted assets


13.06
%


13.06
%


13.07
%


13.07
%


13.20
%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

(1)


10.39
%


10.38
%


10.36
%


10.34
%


10.43
%

Tier 1 capital to average assets


8.98
%


8.94
%


8.68
%


8.76
%


8.85
%













Credit Quality Data










Non-performing loans

$
28,479


$
26,687


$
25,946


$
17,731


$
18,527

Non-performing loans to total loans


0.70
%


0.67
%


0.67
%


0.47
%


0.51
%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.58
%


0.55
%


0.55
%


0.37
%


0.40
%

ACL for loans to total loans


1.58
%


1.59
%


1.65
%


1.65
%


1.66
%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$
(424
)

$
221


$
(7
)

$
(130
)

$
122













Income Statement Data










Net interest income

$
38,690


$
38,493


$
38,020


$
36,161


$
35,190

Provision for credit losses


331



(106
)


1,332



137



622

Total non-interest income


5,188



5,616



6,140



5,628



5,495

Total non-interest expense


29,949



29,842



29,353



29,029



28,908

Income before income taxes


13,598



14,373



13,475



12,623



11,155

Provision for income taxes


3,163



3,646



3,488



3,111



2,648

Net income

$
10,435


$
10,727


$
9,987


$
9,512


$
8,507













Income Statement Ratios










Diluted earnings per common share

$
0.84


$
0.86


$
0.80


$
0.77


$
0.69

Return on average total assets


0.87
%


0.89
%


0.82
%


0.82
%


0.75
%

Return on average shareholders' equity


11.45
%


11.82
%


11.20
%


11.55
%


10.47
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

(2)


3.32
%


3.29
%


3.22
%


3.19
%


3.20
%















(1)
Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.

(2)
Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.















































































































































































































































































































































ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.



Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data


(unaudited)


Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:



(Dollars in thousands)


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

Commercial real estate owner-occupied

$
708,645


$
704,634


$
660,063


$
660,478


$
635,420

Commercial real estate non owner-occupied


1,629,394



1,563,201



1,579,827



1,544,386



1,524,174

Commercial and industrial


483,165



479,821



415,642



426,976



417,604

Commercial construction


664,936



679,969



674,434



622,094



583,711

Total commercial loans


3,486,140



3,427,625



3,329,966



3,253,934



3,160,909












Residential mortgages


450,456



443,096



424,030



413,323



400,093

Home equity loans and lines


105,779



103,858



95,982



93,220



85,144

Consumer


7,267



8,319



8,962



8,172



8,176

Total retail loans


563,502



555,273



528,974



514,715



493,413

Total loans


4,049,642



3,982,898



3,858,940



3,768,649



3,654,322












ACL for loans


(64,042
)


(63,498
)


(63,654
)


(61,999
)


(60,741
)

Net loans

$
3,985,600


$
3,919,400


$
3,795,286


$
3,706,650


$
3,593,581




























































































































































































Deposits are summarized at the periods indicated were as follows:



(Dollars in thousands)


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

Non-interest checking

$
1,028,326

$
1,077,998

$
1,064,424

$
1,041,771

$
1,038,887

Interest-bearing checking


715,517


699,671


682,050


788,822


730,819

Savings


284,960


270,367


279,824


294,566


285,090

Money market


1,437,907


1,454,443


1,488,437


1,504,551


1,469,181

CDs $250,000 or less


393,890


377,958


375,055


358,149


337,367

CDs greater than $250,000


290,068


307,261


299,671


260,942


244,775

Total customer deposits


4,150,668


4,187,698


4,189,461


4,248,801


4,106,119

Brokered deposits


149,975
















Deposits

$
4,300,643

$
4,187,698

$
4,189,461

$
4,248,801

$
4,106,119













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)


(unaudited)


The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:







Three months ended March 31, 2025


Three months ended December 31, 2024


Three months ended March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average




Balance


Interest

(1)


Average


Yield

(1)


Average




Balance


Interest

(1)


Average


Yield

(1)


Average




Balance


Interest

(1)


Average




Yield

(1)

Assets:


















Other interest-earning assets

(2)

$
44,673

$
535

4.86
%

$
68,224

$
833

4.85
%

$
86,078

$
1,172

5.48
%

Investment securities

(3)

(tax-equivalent)


689,138


3,705

2.15
%


704,629


3,985

2.26
%


763,692


4,157

2.18
%

Loans and loans held for sale

(4)

(tax-equivalent)


4,015,667


55,555

5.60
%


3,911,386


54,673

5.56
%


3,608,157


48,960

5.46
%

Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)


4,749,478


59,795

5.10
%


4,684,239


59,491

5.06
%


4,457,927


54,289

4.89
%

Other assets


98,003






101,952






91,794




Total assets

$
4,847,481





$
4,786,191





$
4,549,721























Liabilities and stockholders' equity:


















Non-interest checking

$
1,034,122







$
1,106,823







$
1,069,145






Interest checking, savings and money market


2,405,722


10,332

1.74
%


2,471,854


11,728

1.89
%


2,418,947


11,356

1.89
%

CDs


686,689


7,121

4.21
%


683,248


7,760

4.52
%


549,097


5,916

4.33
%

Brokered deposits


76,647


835

4.42
%











%











%

Total deposits


4,203,180


18,288

1.68
%


4,261,925


19,488

1.82
%


4,037,189


17,272

1.72
%

Borrowed funds


154,911


1,706

4.47
%


37,812


394

4.15
%


63,627


694

4.38
%

Subordinated debt

(5)


59,847


867

5.79
%


59,768


867

5.80
%


59,530


867

5.82
%

Total funding liabilities


4,417,938


20,861

1.91
%


4,359,505


20,749

1.89
%


4,160,346


18,833

1.82
%

Other liabilities


59,976






65,720






62,500




Total liabilities


4,477,914






4,425,225






4,222,846




Stockholders' equity


369,567






360,966






326,875




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
4,847,481





$
4,786,191





$
4,549,721























Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)





3.19
%





3.17
%





3.07
%

Net interest income (tax-equivalent)




38,934






38,742






35,456


Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)





3.32
%





3.29
%





3.20
%

Less tax-equivalent adjustment




244






249






266


Net interest income



$
38,690





$
38,493





$
35,190


Net interest margin





3.29
%





3.27
%





3.17
%



























(1)
Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.

(2)
Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

(3)
Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost.

(4)
Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans.

(5)
Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.






Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

EBTC

