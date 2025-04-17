Enterprise Bancorp Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results; Prepares for Merger with Rockland Trust

Enterprise Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $10.4 million, with ongoing merger plans with Rockland Trust approved.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net income of $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, which is slightly lower than the previous quarter but higher than the same period last year. The company has also announced plans to merge with Rockland Trust Company, a merger that was approved by its shareholders on April 3, 2025, and is expected to finalize in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approval. Key financial metrics included a 1.7% increase in total loans, reaching $4.05 billion, while total customer deposits slightly decreased by 0.9% to $4.15 billion. The firm experienced a 10% growth in net interest income year-over-year and maintained a net interest margin of 3.32%. Additionally, credit quality remained stable with a slight increase in non-performing loans, and non-interest income decreased by 6% primarily due to lower gains on equity securities.

Enterprise Bancorp reported a net income of $10.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting an increase from $8.5 million in Q1 2024, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth.

The company achieved solid loan growth of 1.7% in the quarter and 11% over the past twelve months, indicating effective lending strategies and market position.

The planned merger with Rockland Trust has been positively received by shareholders, with approval granted on April 3, 2025, positioning the company for potential future growth and synergies.

Net interest income increased by 10% compared to Q1 2024 due to strong performance in loan interest income, suggesting improvement in revenue generation capabilities.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased compared to the previous quarter, signaling potential underlying issues in maintaining profitability.

Total customer deposits decreased by 0.9%, which could indicate a loss of customer confidence or increased competition for deposits.

Non-interest income fell by 6% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to significant losses on equity securities, raising concerns about revenue diversification and financial stability.

What were Enterprise Bancorp's Q1 2025 financial results?

Enterprise Bancorp reported a net income of $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

When is the merger with Rockland Trust expected to close?

The proposed merger with Rockland Trust is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

How much did total loans increase in Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by 1.7%, reaching $4.05 billion by the end of Q1 2025.

What impact did the merger have on shareholder approval?

Shareholders approved the merger with Rockland Trust on April 3, 2025, indicating strong support for the transaction.

What was the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 3.32%.

LOWELL, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. ("Enterprise") (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income amounted to $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





On December 9, 2024, Enterprise announced its intention to merge with Rockland Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB). The proposed merger is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. As previously announced, Enterprise shareholders approved of the proposed merger on April 3, 2025. No vote of Independent Bank Corp. shareholders is required.





Selected financial results at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:







The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.87% and 11.45%, respectively.



Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.32%.



Total loans amounted to $4.05 billion, an increase of 1.7%.



Total customer deposits (non-GAAP) amounted to $4.15 billion, a decrease of 0.9%.



Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.51 billion, a decrease of 1.6%.







Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "As we continue to work toward the upcoming merger with Rockland Trust, I am pleased to announce our team delivered strong results in the first quarter. Loan growth was solid at 1.7% for the quarter and 11% for the last twelve months. Operating results compared to the prior year quarter were positively impacted by net interest income growth of 10% resulting from strong loan growth and an increase in net interest margin."





Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan stated, "Our anticipated merger with Rockland Trust has been well received by our shareholders, customers and communities with shareholders approving the merger on April 3



rd



. The planning for our integration into Rockland Trust is going well and the anticipated synergies and cultural alignment of our two banks remains attractive."









Net Interest Income









Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $38.7 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in loan interest income of $6.6 million, partially offset by increases in deposit interest expense of $1.0 million and borrowings interest expense of $1.0 million as well as a decrease in income on other interest-earning assets of $637 thousand.









Net Interest Margin









Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, amounted to 3.32%, 3.29% and 3.20%, respectively.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold non-performing loans with a net book value of $956 thousand, resulting in net recoveries of $461 thousand and loan interest income of $486 thousand. The sale of non-performing loans impacted both loan yields and net interest margin favorably by 5 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Three months ended – March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024







The increase in net interest margin was due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent, an increase in loan yields, partially offset by increases in the average balance of funding liabilities and funding costs.





The increase in interest-earning asset yields of 21 basis points was due primarily to loan repricing and originations at higher interest rates, partially offset by an increase in funding costs of 9 basis points driven by higher market rates and increases in certificate of deposits and borrowed funds.









Provision for Credit Losses









The provision for credit losses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, are presented below:



























Three months ended













Increase / (Decrease)













(Dollars in thousands)













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2024











Provision for credit losses on loans - collectively evaluated









$





685













$





417













$





268













Provision for credit losses on loans - individually evaluated













(565





)













1,451

















(2,016





)









Provision for credit losses on loans













120

















1,868

















(1,748





)









































Provision for unfunded commitments













211

















(1,246





)













1,457













































Provision for credit losses









$





331













$





622













$





(291





)













The provision for credit losses on collectively evaluated loans of $685 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulted mainly from loan growth, partially offset by net recoveries, which were primarily from the sale of non-performing loans noted above.





The decrease in the provision for credit losses of $291 thousand, compared to the prior year quarter, was due primarily to a net decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans of $2.0 million, partially offset by an increase in reserves for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million.





The decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans was due primarily to two commercial relationships that experienced improvement in their collateral valuation compared to the prior year period, while the increase in reserves for unfunded commitments resulted primarily from an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.









Non-Interest Income









Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $5.2 million, a decrease of $307 thousand, or 6%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in gains on equity securities of $766 thousand, partially offset by an increase in wealth management fees of $247 thousand.









Non-Interest Expense









Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $29.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $760 thousand and merger-related expenses of $290 thousand.









Income Taxes









The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to 23.3%, compared to 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.









Balance Sheet











Total assets



amounted to $4.90 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%.







Total investm



e



nt securities at fair value



amounted to $603.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $593.6 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was largely attributable to a decrease in unrealized losses on debt securities resulting from decreases in market interest rates during the period, partially offset by principal pay-downs, calls and maturities. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $79.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $101.8 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 22%.







Total loans



amounted to $4.05 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $70.2 million.







Total deposits



amounted to $4.30 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.19 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 3%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in brokered deposits of $150.0 million. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits decreased $37.0 million during the first quarter of 2025.







Total borrowed funds



amounted to $94.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.1 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 38%. The decrease during the three months ended March 31, 2025, resulted primarily from the increase in brokered deposits during the period.







Total shareholders' equity



amounted to $385.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $360.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 7%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $17.0 million and an increase in retained earnings of $7.3 million.









Credit Quality









Selected credit quality metrics at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:









The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans



amounted to $64.0 million, or 1.58% of total loans, compared to $63.5 million, or 1.59% of total loans. The decrease in the ACL for loans to total loan ratio was due primarily to a decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans.



The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans amounted to $64.0 million, or 1.58% of total loans, compared to $63.5 million, or 1.59% of total loans. The decrease in the ACL for loans to total loan ratio was due primarily to a decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans.





The reserve for unfunded commitments





(included in other liabilities)



amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $4.4 million. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.



The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $4.4 million. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.





Non-performing loans



amounted to $28.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 0.67% of total loans.









Net recoveries



for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $424 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans, which included $461 thousand in recoveries from the sale of non-performing loans noted above. Net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $122 thousand, or 0.01% of average total loans.









Wealth Management











Wealth assets under management and administration,



which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.51 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.7 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2024, resulting primarily from a decrease in market values.









ABOUT ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.









Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 142 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "upcoming," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, (i) disruption from the proposed merger with Independent; (ii) the risk that the proposed merger with Independent may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Independent; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with Independent; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the combined business; (vi) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the proposed merger with Independent may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities; (vii) the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger with Independent to be satisfied; (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the proposed merger with Independent; (xi) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger with Independent; (x) the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (xi) potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (xii) the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; (xiii) increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (xiv) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (xv) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (xvi) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (xvii) increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (xviii) adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; (xix) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xx) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xxi) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xxii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade and tariff policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xxiii) the effect of volatility in the capital markets on our fee income from our wealth management business; (xxiv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xxv) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xxvi) changes in tax laws; (xxvii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxviii) potential increased costs related to the impacts of climate change; and (xxix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT









This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.





In connection with the proposed transaction between Independent and Enterprise, Independent has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that includes a proxy statement for a special meeting of Enterprise’s shareholders to approve the proposed transaction and that also constitutes a prospectus for the Independent common stock that will be issued in the proposed transaction, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF INDEPENDENT AND ENTERPRISE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT INDEPENDENT, ENTERPRISE AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Copies of the Registration Statement and of the proxy statement/prospectus and other filings incorporated by reference therein, as well as other filings containing information about Independent and Enterprise, can be obtained, free of charge, as they become available at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Independent Investor Relations, 288 Union Street, Rockland, Massachusetts 02370, telephone (774) 363-9872 or to Enterprise Bancorp, Inc., 222 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA 01852, Attention: Corporate Secretary, telephone (978) 656-5578.











ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.







Consolidated Balance Sheets





(unaudited)



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Assets



































Cash and cash equivalents:

































Cash and due from banks









$





52,194













$





42,689













$





41,443













Interest-earning deposits with banks













34,543

















41,152

















106,391













Total cash and cash equivalents













86,737

















83,841

















147,834













Investments:

































Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $674,601, $685,766 and $749,561 respectively)













594,691

















583,930

















643,924













Equity securities at fair value













9,242

















9,665

















8,102













Total investment securities at fair value













603,933

















593,595

















652,026













Federal Home Loan Bank stock













4,932

















7,093

















2,482













Loans held for sale













1,069

















520

















400













Loans:

































Total loans













4,049,642

















3,982,898

















3,654,322













Allowance for credit losses













(64,042





)













(63,498





)













(60,741





)









Net loans













3,985,600

















3,919,400

















3,593,581













Premises and equipment, net













41,464

















42,444

















44,671













Lease right-of-use asset













23,946

















24,126

















24,645













Accrued interest receivable













21,782

















20,553

















20,501













Deferred income taxes, net













42,338

















49,096

















47,903













Bank-owned life insurance













67,927

















67,421

















65,878













Prepaid income taxes













4,099

















2,583

















5,771













Prepaid expenses and other assets













11,006

















11,398

















12,667













Goodwill













5,656

















5,656

















5,656













Total assets









$





4,900,489













$





4,827,726













$





4,624,015















Liabilities and Shareholders





'





Equity





































Liabilities



































Deposits:

































Customer deposits









$





4,150,668













$





4,187,698













$





4,106,119













Brokered deposits













149,975

















—

















—













Total deposits













4,300,643

















4,187,698

















4,106,119













Borrowed funds













94,493

















153,136

















63,246













Subordinated debt













59,894

















59,815

















59,577













Lease liability













23,699

















23,849

















24,303













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













29,422

















33,425

















30,945













Accrued interest payable













6,983

















9,055

















6,386













Total liabilities













4,515,134

















4,466,978

















4,290,576















Commitments and Contingencies





































Shareholders





'





Equity



































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued













—

















—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,510,019, 12,447,308 and 12,376,562 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.













125

















124

















124













Additional paid-in capital













111,621

















111,295

















108,246













Retained earnings













335,568

















328,243

















306,943













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(61,959





)













(78,914





)













(81,874





)









Total shareholders' equity













385,355

















360,748

















333,439













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





4,900,489













$





4,827,726













$





4,624,015



























ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.







Consolidated Statements of Income





(unaudited)



























Three months ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024











Interest and dividend income:

































Other interest-earning assets









$





535













$





833













$





1,172









Investment securities













3,608

















3,881

















4,034









Loans and loans held for sale













55,408

















54,528

















48,817









Total interest and dividend income













59,551

















59,242

















54,023









Interest expense:

































Deposits













18,288

















19,488

















17,272









Borrowed funds













1,706

















394

















694









Subordinated debt













867

















867

















867









Total interest expense













20,861

















20,749

















18,833









Net interest income













38,690

















38,493

















35,190









Provision for credit losses













331

















(106





)













622









Net interest income after provision for credit losses













38,359

















38,599

















34,568









Non-interest income:

































Wealth management fees













2,097

















2,043

















1,850









Deposit and interchange fees













2,157

















2,240

















2,069









Income on bank-owned life insurance, net













506

















522

















458









Net gains on sales of loans













47

















33

















22









Net (losses) gains on equity securities













(301





)













(30





)













465









Other income













682

















808

















631









Total non-interest income













5,188

















5,616

















5,495









Non-interest expense:

































Salaries and employee benefits













19,936

















19,276

















19,176









Occupancy and equipment expenses













2,582

















2,364

















2,459









Technology and telecommunications expenses













2,709

















2,687

















2,745









Advertising and public relations expenses













752

















609

















743









Audit, legal and other professional fees













541

















460

















734









Deposit insurance premiums













878

















950

















859









Supplies and postage expenses













229

















242

















237









Merger-related expenses













290

















1,137

















—









Other operating expenses













2,032

















2,117

















1,955









Total non-interest expense













29,949

















29,842

















28,908









Income before income taxes













13,598

















14,373

















11,155









Provision for income taxes













3,163

















3,646

















2,648









Net income









$





10,435













$





10,727













$





8,507









































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.84













$





0.86













$





0.69









Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.84













$





0.86













$





0.69









































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding













12,464,721

















12,433,895

















12,292,417









Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding













12,495,458

















12,460,063

















12,304,203























ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.







Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios





(unaudited)



































At or for the three months ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Balance Sheet Data



















































Total cash and cash equivalents









$





86,737













$





83,841













$





88,632













$





199,719













$





147,834













Total investment securities at fair value













603,933

















593,595

















631,975

















636,838

















652,026













Total loans













4,049,642

















3,982,898

















3,858,940

















3,768,649

















3,654,322













Allowance for credit losses













(64,042





)













(63,498





)













(63,654





)













(61,999





)













(60,741





)









Total assets













4,900,489

















4,827,726

















4,742,809

















4,773,681

















4,624,015













Customer deposits













4,150,668

















4,187,698

















4,189,461

















4,248,801

















4,106,119













Brokered deposits













149,975

















—

















—

















—

















—













Borrowed funds













94,493

















153,136

















59,949

















61,785

















63,246













Subordinated debt













59,894

















59,815

















59,736

















59,657

















59,577













Total shareholders' equity













385,355

















360,748

















368,109

















340,441

















333,439













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity













4,900,489

















4,827,726

















4,742,809

















4,773,681

















4,624,015































































Wealth Management



















































Wealth assets under management









$





1,214,050













$





1,230,014













$





1,212,076













$





1,129,147













$





1,105,036













Wealth assets under administration









$





297,233













$





305,930













$





302,891













$





267,529













$





268,074































































Shareholders' Equity Ratios



















































Book value per common share









$





30.80













$





28.98













$





29.62













$





27.40













$





26.94













Dividends paid per common share









$





0.25













$





0.24













$





0.24













$





0.24













$





0.24































































Regulatory Capital Ratios



















































Total capital to risk weighted assets













13.06





%













13.06





%













13.07





%













13.07





%













13.20





%









Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets



(1)















10.39





%













10.38





%













10.36





%













10.34





%













10.43





%









Tier 1 capital to average assets













8.98





%













8.94





%













8.68





%













8.76





%













8.85





%



























































Credit Quality Data



















































Non-performing loans









$





28,479













$





26,687













$





25,946













$





17,731













$





18,527













Non-performing loans to total loans













0.70





%













0.67





%













0.67





%













0.47





%













0.51





%









Non-performing assets to total assets













0.58





%













0.55





%













0.55





%













0.37





%













0.40





%









ACL for loans to total loans













1.58





%













1.59





%













1.65





%













1.65





%













1.66





%









Net (recoveries) charge-offs









$





(424





)









$





221













$





(7





)









$





(130





)









$





122































































Income Statement Data



















































Net interest income









$





38,690













$





38,493













$





38,020













$





36,161













$





35,190













Provision for credit losses













331

















(106





)













1,332

















137

















622













Total non-interest income













5,188

















5,616

















6,140

















5,628

















5,495













Total non-interest expense













29,949

















29,842

















29,353

















29,029

















28,908













Income before income taxes













13,598

















14,373

















13,475

















12,623

















11,155













Provision for income taxes













3,163

















3,646

















3,488

















3,111

















2,648













Net income









$





10,435













$





10,727













$





9,987













$





9,512













$





8,507































































Income Statement Ratios



















































Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.84













$





0.86













$





0.80













$





0.77













$





0.69













Return on average total assets













0.87





%













0.89





%













0.82





%













0.82





%













0.75





%









Return on average shareholders' equity













11.45





%













11.82





%













11.20





%













11.55





%













10.47





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)



(2)















3.32





%













3.29





%













3.22





%













3.19





%













3.20





%





















(1)





Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.









(2)





Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.























ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.







Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data





(unaudited)

















Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:



















(Dollars in thousands)













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Commercial real estate owner-occupied









$





708,645













$





704,634













$





660,063













$





660,478













$





635,420













Commercial real estate non owner-occupied













1,629,394

















1,563,201

















1,579,827

















1,544,386

















1,524,174













Commercial and industrial













483,165

















479,821

















415,642

















426,976

















417,604













Commercial construction













664,936

















679,969

















674,434

















622,094

















583,711













Total commercial loans













3,486,140

















3,427,625

















3,329,966

















3,253,934

















3,160,909





























































Residential mortgages













450,456

















443,096

















424,030

















413,323

















400,093













Home equity loans and lines













105,779

















103,858

















95,982

















93,220

















85,144













Consumer













7,267

















8,319

















8,962

















8,172

















8,176













Total retail loans













563,502

















555,273

















528,974

















514,715

















493,413













Total loans













4,049,642

















3,982,898

















3,858,940

















3,768,649

















3,654,322





























































ACL for loans













(64,042





)













(63,498





)













(63,654





)













(61,999





)













(60,741





)









Net loans









$





3,985,600













$





3,919,400













$





3,795,286













$





3,706,650













$





3,593,581

























Deposits are summarized at the periods indicated were as follows:



















(Dollars in thousands)













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Non-interest checking









$





1,028,326









$





1,077,998









$





1,064,424









$





1,041,771









$





1,038,887









Interest-bearing checking













715,517













699,671













682,050













788,822













730,819









Savings













284,960













270,367













279,824













294,566













285,090









Money market













1,437,907













1,454,443













1,488,437













1,504,551













1,469,181









CDs $250,000 or less













393,890













377,958













375,055













358,149













337,367









CDs greater than $250,000













290,068













307,261













299,671













260,942













244,775









Total customer deposits













4,150,668













4,187,698













4,189,461













4,248,801













4,106,119









Brokered deposits













149,975













—













—













—













—









Deposits









$





4,300,643









$





4,187,698









$





4,189,461









$





4,248,801









$





4,106,119



























ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.







Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)





(unaudited)

















The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:































Three months ended March 31, 2025













Three months ended December 31, 2024













Three months ended March 31, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)













Average









Balance













Interest



(1)















Average





Yield



(1)















Average









Balance













Interest



(1)















Average





Yield



(1)















Average









Balance













Interest



(1)















Average









Yield



(1)













Assets:

















































































Other interest-earning assets



(2)











$





44,673









$





535









4.86





%









$





68,224









$





833









4.85





%









$





86,078









$





1,172









5.48





%









Investment securities



(3)



(tax-equivalent)













689,138













3,705









2.15





%













704,629













3,985









2.26





%













763,692













4,157









2.18





%









Loans and loans held for sale



(4)



(tax-equivalent)













4,015,667













55,555









5.60





%













3,911,386













54,673









5.56





%













3,608,157













48,960









5.46





%









Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)













4,749,478













59,795









5.10





%













4,684,239













59,491









5.06





%













4,457,927













54,289









4.89





%









Other assets













98,003





























101,952





























91,794

























Total assets









$





4,847,481

























$





4,786,191

























$





4,549,721









































































































Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

















































































Non-interest checking









$





1,034,122













—

















$





1,106,823













—

















$





1,069,145













—

















Interest checking, savings and money market













2,405,722













10,332









1.74





%













2,471,854













11,728









1.89





%













2,418,947













11,356









1.89





%









CDs













686,689













7,121









4.21





%













683,248













7,760









4.52





%













549,097













5,916









4.33





%









Brokered deposits













76,647













835









4.42





%













—













—









—





%













—













—









—





%









Total deposits













4,203,180













18,288









1.68





%













4,261,925













19,488









1.82





%













4,037,189













17,272









1.72





%









Borrowed funds













154,911













1,706









4.47





%













37,812













394









4.15





%













63,627













694









4.38





%









Subordinated debt



(5)















59,847













867









5.79





%













59,768













867









5.80





%













59,530













867









5.82





%









Total funding liabilities













4,417,938













20,861









1.91





%













4,359,505













20,749









1.89





%













4,160,346













18,833









1.82





%









Other liabilities













59,976





























65,720





























62,500

























Total liabilities













4,477,914





























4,425,225





























4,222,846

























Stockholders' equity













369,567





























360,966





























326,875

























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





4,847,481

























$





4,786,191

























$





4,549,721









































































































Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)

























3.19





%

























3.17





%

























3.07





%









Net interest income (tax-equivalent)





















38,934





























38,742





























35,456

















Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

























3.32





%

























3.29





%

























3.20





%









Less tax-equivalent adjustment





















244





























249





























266

















Net interest income

















$





38,690

























$





38,493

























$





35,190

















Net interest margin

























3.29





%

























3.27





%

























3.17





%





















(1)





Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.









(2)





Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.









(3)





Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost.









(4)





Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans.









(5)





Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.

















Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578



