Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.20

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.20. This takes the annual payment to 1.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Enterprise Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Enterprise Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 15.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:EBTC Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Enterprise Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.42 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.82. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Enterprise Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Enterprise Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Enterprise Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Enterprise Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Enterprise Bancorp stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

