Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EBTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.74, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBTC was $39.74, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.74 and a 72.78% increase over the 52 week low of $23.

EBTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ebtc Dividend History page.

