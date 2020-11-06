Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EBTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.43, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBTC was $23.43, representing a -32.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.75 and a 21.56% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

EBTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56.

