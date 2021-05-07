Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.74, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBTC was $35.74, representing a -2.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.78 and a 85.42% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

EBTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16.

