Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EBTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.2, the dividend yield is 3.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBTC was $22.2, representing a -36.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.75 and a 15.18% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

EBTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45.

