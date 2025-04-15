Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Enterprise Bancorp declares a $0.25 quarterly dividend, payable June 2, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 12, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, set to be paid on June 2, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by May 12, 2025. The company, which operates primarily through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, provides a wide range of financial services, including commercial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various deposit and cash management options. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, Enterprise Bank encompasses 27 branches across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, serving several counties in both states. For further inquiries, Joseph R. Lussier, the company's CFO, is available for contact.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share highlights the company's ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The scheduled payment date of June 2, 2025, indicates a stable financial position and cash flow management within the company.

Enterprise Bancorp's active engagement in offering a diverse range of financial products and services enhances its competitive positioning in the regional market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend, while typically viewed positively, might raise concerns among investors about the company's liquidity and financial health, especially if it is perceived as prioritizing shareholder returns over necessary reinvestment in the business.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on June 2, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend payment is May 12, 2025.

Where is Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. headquartered?

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 222 Merrimack Street, Lowell, Massachusetts.

What services does Enterprise Bank offer?

Enterprise Bank offers commercial, residential, consumer loans, deposit products, cash management, and wealth management services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EBTC Insider Trading Activity

$EBTC insiders have traded $EBTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN COVEY (EVP-Principal Subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1 shares for an estimated $50.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EBTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $EBTC stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOWELL, Mass., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:EBTC)





On April 15, 2025, the Board of Directors of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025.





Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.





Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.