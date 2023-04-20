Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 1.40%, and the highest has been 3.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Bancorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBTC is 0.03%, a decrease of 33.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.88% to 3,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 275K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBTC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 15K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBTC by 23.26% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 619K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBTC by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all of its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, and commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management, wealth services and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties). Enterprise Bank has 25 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell (2), Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Methuen, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. The Company is also in the process of establishing a branch office in North Andover, Massachusetts and anticipates that this location will open as planned in the second half of 2020.

