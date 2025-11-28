Markets
ENTO

Entero Therapeutics Stock Gains 5% Ahead Of Name Change To GridAI

November 28, 2025 — 02:26 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (ENTO) rose 5.28%, climbing $0.15 to $2.99, after the company announced it will change its name to GridAI Technologies Corp. and switch its ticker to GRDX, effective December 1, 2025 - reflecting its recent acquisition of an AI-driven grid-edge software business.

The name change and rebranding follow Entero's purchase of 100 percent of GRID AI Corp. GridAI develops software and controls platforms for utilities, energy providers, and large power users to manage distributed energy resources and demand in real time. Entero's leadership says the move to GridAI marks a strategic pivot from its former GI-disease focus toward AI-powered energy infrastructure.

On the day of the announcement, ENTO saw heavier-than-usual trading volume as investors reacted to the corporate transformation and future business direction. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $1.20 - $4.10.

