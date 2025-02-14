Entero Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Richard Paolone as Interim CEO

Entero Therapeutics appoints Richard Paolone as interim CEO, enhancing legal and strategic leadership for gastrointestinal therapy development.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, has appointed Richard Paolone as interim CEO. Paolone, a Toronto-based securities lawyer with extensive corporate finance and M&A experience, has played a significant role in advising companies on strategic initiatives and regulatory compliance. His background includes advising on private and public securities offerings and serving as a director for various companies. Entero is developing therapies addressing unmet needs in gastrointestinal health, including treatments for celiac disease, gastroparesis, and pancreatic insufficiency. For more information, visit the company's website.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Mr. Richard Paolone as interim CEO brings extensive experience in corporate finance and securities law, positioning the company for potential strategic growth.

Mr. Paolone's track record with successful M&A and public offerings could enhance Entero's ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and capitalize on market opportunities.

The focus on developing targeted, non-systemic therapies addresses significant unmet needs in gastrointestinal health, which could attract further investment and interest from stakeholders.

Entero's clinical pipeline features potentially first-in-class therapies, signaling innovation and the prospect of competitive advantages in the biopharmaceutical market.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of an interim CEO may signal instability or uncertainty within the company's leadership and strategic direction.



There is no indication of a permanent CEO planned, which could affect investor confidence and long-term strategic planning.



The reliance on an interim leader may hinder decision-making and execution of the company's development programs for GI diseases.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the interim CEO of Entero Therapeutics?

Mr. Richard Paolone has been appointed as the interim CEO of Entero Therapeutics.

What is the focus of Entero Therapeutics?

Entero Therapeutics specializes in developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases.

What is Richard Paolone's professional background?

Richard Paolone is a securities lawyer with extensive experience in corporate finance, securities law, and mergers and acquisitions.

What are some products being developed by Entero Therapeutics?

Entero Therapeutics is developing therapies like latiglutenase, capeserod, and adrulipase for various GI health issues.

How can I learn more about Entero Therapeutics?

For more information, visit Entero Therapeutics' website at www.enterothera.com or connect on social media platforms.

$ENTO Insider Trading Activity

$ENTO insiders have traded $ENTO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARAH ROMANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,203 shares for an estimated $677.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTO) (“Entero” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Richard Paolone as the interim CEO of the Company.





Richard Paolone is a Toronto-based securities lawyer with extensive experience in corporate finance, securities law, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Paolone plays a key role in advising on a range of strategic business initiatives and has represented numerous companies in both private and public offerings of debt and equity securities, comprehensive understanding of capital markets and regulatory environments. His advisory work has been pivotal to several successful M&A and go-public transactions.





In addition to his transactional work, Mr. Paolone has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to management teams and boards, ensuring legal and regulatory compliance in Canada while facilitating business growth. His broad experience also includes serving as a director or officer for several private and publicly traded companies, where he continues to provide strategic insights and governance expertise to help guide their success in competitive markets.





About Entero Therapeutics







Entero Therapeutics, Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company’s programs address significant unmet needs in GI health and include: latiglutenase, potentially first-in-class, targeted, oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease; capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist for indications including gastroparesis; and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. For more information visit



www.enterothera.com



.







