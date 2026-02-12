Entergy's Q4 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 51 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 22.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 66 cents.



For 2025, CMS reported adjusted earnings of $3.91 per share, higher than the prior-year figure of $3.65.

ETR’s Total Revenues

Revenues of $2.96 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 billion by 1.9%. The top line inched up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.74 billion.



The company reported 2025 revenues of $12.95 billion, higher than $11.88 billion in 2024.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

Entergy’s Segmental Results

Utility: The segment’s earnings totaled 83 cents per share, down from 97 cents reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Parent & Other: The segment posted a loss of 32 cents per share, wider than a loss of 31 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Highlights of Entergy’s Release

Operating expenses totaled $2.41 billion, up 14.2% from $2.07 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.



The operating income amounted to $545.7 million, down 18.5% from $669.6 million registered in the year-ago period.



Total interest expenses were $374.5 million, up 18.4% from $316.1 million reported in the comparable period of 2024.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the total electric retail customers served by the company increased 0.7% to 3.06 million.

Entergy’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.93 billion compared with $0.86 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt totaled $27.9 billion compared with $26.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



ETR generated cash from operating activities of $1.22 billion for 2025 compared with $1.38 billion a year ago.

Entergy’s Guidance

Entergy initiated its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.25-$4.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.39 per share, higher than the midpoint of its guided range.

ETR's Zacks Rank

ETR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 1.3%. The bottom line also increased 9.2% from 87 cents in the prior-year quarter.



CMS’ operating revenues totaled $2.23 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion by 5.9%. The top line also increased 12.3% from $1.99 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Duke Energy Corporation's DUK fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.50 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 0.6%. The bottom line also declined 9.6% from $1.66 reported in the year-ago quarter.



DUK’s total operating revenues were $7.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.66 billion by 3.9%. The top line also increased 7.9% from $7.36 billion in the year-ago period.



Ameren Corporation’s AEE fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 78 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 1.6%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 77 cents.



AEE’s total operating revenues were $1.78 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion by 14.9%. The top line decreased 8.2% from $1.94 billion a year ago.





