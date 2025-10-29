Entergy's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 4.8%. The bottom line also improved 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.50.

ETR’s Q3 Revenues

Entergy reported revenues of $3.81 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion by 8.6%. The top line also inched up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.39 billion.

Entergy’s Segmental Results

Utility: The segment’s earnings were $1.79 per share, down from $1.82 reported in the third quarter of 2024.



Parent & Other: The segment posted a loss of 26 cents per share, reflecting an improvement from a loss of 33 cents in the third quarter of 2024.

Highlights of Entergy’s Release

Operating expenses totaled $2.69 billion, up 19% from $2.26 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.



The operating income amounted to $1.12 billion, down 0.9% from $1.13 billion registered in the year-ago period.



Total interest expenses were $324.9 million, up 10% from $295.1 million reported in the comparable period of 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the total electric retail customers served by the company increased 0.8% to 3.07 million.

Entergy’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.52 billion compared with $0.86 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt totaled $27.06 billion compared with $26.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



During the quarter, ETR generated cash from operating activities of $2.13 billion compared with $1.56 billion in the year-ago period.

Entergy’s Guidance

Entergy has narrowed its financial guidance for 2025. The company now expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share compared with the previous guidance of $3.75-$3.95.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.90 per share, which is on par with the midpoint of its revised guided range.

ETR's Zacks Rank

ETR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues totaled $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 61.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $1.99 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The top line also came in 7.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.86 billion.

An Upcoming Release

Xcel Energy XEL is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 4.8%.



XEL’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7.8%.





