Entergy's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.99 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 per share by 2.8%. However, earnings declined 4.8% from the year-ago figure of $3.14 per share.



The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to lower revenues and interest expenses incurred in the third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter.



ETR’s Q3 Revenues

Entergy reported revenues of $3.39 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 billion by 2%. The top line also decreased 5.7% from $3.60 billion reported in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower revenues from its electric utility segment.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy’s Segmental Results

Utility: The segment’s earnings were $3.65 per share, up from $3.54 reported in the third quarter of 2023.



Parent & Other: The segment posted a loss of 66 cents per share, compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 40 cents.

Highlights of Entergy’s Release

Operating expenses totaled $2.26 billion, down 7.7% from $2.45 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.



The operating income amounted to $1.13 billion, down 1.5% from $1.14 billion registered in the year-ago period.



Total interest expenses were $295.1 million, up 15.5% from $255.4 million reported in the comparable period of 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the total retail customers served by the company increased 0.7% to 3.04 million.

Entergy’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.41 billion compared with $0.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Long-term debt totaled $26.56 billion as of the same compared with $23.01 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, ETR generated cash from operating activities of $1.56 billion compared with $1.41 billion in the year-ago period.

Entergy’s Guidance

Entergy updated its financial guidance for 2024. The company now expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $7.15-$7.35 per share, which is narrower from the prior guidance of $7.05-$7.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s earnings is currently pegged at $7.21 per share, which is below the midpoint of its new guided range.

ETR’s Zacks Rank

