Entergy's Q2 Earnings Improve Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates

Entergy Corporation ( ETR ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.05 per share, which improved 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 96 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 91 cents per share.

The year-over-year bottom-line improvement can be attributed to higher operating revenues and operating income.

ETR’s Q2 Revenues

Entergy reported revenues of $3.33 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion by 3.4%. The top line also inched up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level, primarily driven by higher revenues from its electric utility and natural gas segments.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

Entergy’s Segmental Results

Utility: The segment’s earnings were $1.34 per share, up from $1.03 reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Parent & Other: The segment posted a loss of 29 cents per share, reflecting an improvement from the loss of 91 cents per share reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Highlights of Entergy’s Release

Operating expenses totaled $2.49 billion, up 6.7% from $2.34 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.

The operating income amounted to $837.4 million, up 35.6% from $617.6 million registered in the year-ago period.

Total interest expenses were $322.1 million, up 11.2% from $289.6 million reported in the comparable period of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the total retail customers served by the company increased 0.5% to 3.04 million.

Entergy’s Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.18 billion compared with $0.86 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Long-term debt totaled $28.11 billion compared with $26.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

In the first six months of 2025, ETR generated cash from operating activities of $1.26 billion compared with $1.03 billion in the first six months of 2024.

Entergy’s Guidance

Entergy reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2025. The company still expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $3.75-$3.95 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.89 per share, which is above the midpoint of its guided range.

ETR's Zacks Rank

ETR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. The bottom line also declined 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $1.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The top line also came in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.91 billion.

NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.

In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

DTE Energy Company ( DTE ) reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of $1.36, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 0.7%. The bottom line also declined 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.43.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.