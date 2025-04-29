Entergy's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of 82 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 32.3%. The bottom line also improved a massive 355.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 18 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The year-over-year bottom-line improvement can be attributed to higher retail sales volume and lower other Operation and Maintenance (O&M) expenses.

ETR’s Q1 Revenues

Entergy reported revenues of $2.85 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion by 6%. However, the top line inched up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level, primarily driven by higher revenues from its electric utility and natural gas segments.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

Entergy’s Segmental Results

Utility: The segment’s earnings were $1.11 per share, up from 46 cents reported in the first quarter of 2024.



Parent & Other: The segment posted a loss of 29 cents per share, reflecting a deterioration from loss of 28 cents reported in the first quarter of 2024.

Highlights of Entergy’s Release

Operating expenses totaled $2.15 billion, down 16% from $2.56 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.



The operating income amounted to $700 million, up 194.2% from $240 million registered in the year-ago period.



Total interest expenses were $3.30 million, up 23.4% from $2.67 million reported in the comparable period of 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the total retail customers served by the company increased 0.7% to 3.04 million

Entergy’s Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2025, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.51 billion compared with $0.86 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt totaled $28.26 billion compared with $26.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first three months of 2025, ETR generated cash from operating activities of $536.2 million compared with $521.1 million in the first three months of 2024.

Entergy’s Guidance

Entergy reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2025. The company still expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $3.75-$3.95 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.88 per share, which is above the midpoint of its guidance

ETR's Zacks Rank

ETR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%. The company reported operating revenues of $6.24 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%.



FirstEnergy FE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $3.77 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion by 3.2%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.45 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion by 8.9%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.