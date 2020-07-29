Entergy's (ETR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 11.4%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 1.5% from $1.35 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding the effects of special items, the company registered GAAP earnings of $1.79 per share compared with $1.22 a year ago.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, total revenues came in at $2,412.8 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,806 million by 14%. Also, the top line fell 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,666.2 million.

Segment Results

Utility: The segment’s quarterly adjusted earnings came in at $1.71 per share compared with $1.70 in the prior-year quarter.



Parent & Other: The segment incurred an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share compared with a loss of 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Entergy Wholesale Commodities (EWC): The segment registered earnings of 42 cents per share on an as-reported basis against a loss of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses in the quarter summed $1,973.5 million, down 15.2% from $2,327.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses were $216.8 million, up 7.8% from $201.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, total retail customers served by the company increased 1.1% to nearly 2.94 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2020, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $935.5 million compared with $425.7 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt was $18.28 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $17.08 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



At the end of the first half of 2020, the company generated cash from operating activities of $1,448.3 million, down from $1,053.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

For 2020, Entergy reaffirms adjusted EPS of $5.45-$5.75 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.54, below the midpoint of the company’s guidance range.

Zacks Rank

Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

