Entergy Strengthens Growth Through Nuclear and Grid Investments

Entergy Corporation ETR is benefiting from its sizable nuclear generation portfolio and continued investments in grid modernization and infrastructure expansion projects. Its long-term capital investment plan is expected to support customer growth and improve system reliability.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company remains exposed to regulatory uncertainties and risks tied to energy efficiency trends.

Key Factors Driving ETR’s Growth

Entergy maintains a sizable nuclear generation portfolio, with nuclear accounting for 28% of its 2025 energy mix. The company continues to invest in its Utility nuclear fleet under its broader capital program. Its new Louisiana hyperscale agreement includes plans to evaluate nuclear upgrades and potential new nuclear generation, alongside renewable energy and carbon capture solutions aligned with customer clean-energy objectives. The related sustainability agreement also includes nuclear-focused initiatives and customer-supported programs aimed at assisting low-income residents. These efforts are expected to further strengthen Entergy’s position in the nuclear power market.



ETR has been making significant investments in grid hardening to strengthen the resilience of its transmission and distribution infrastructure and enhance customer reliability. In January 2025, the Public Utility Commission of Texas unanimously approved Phase I of Entergy Texas’ Texas Future Ready Resiliency Plan, representing investments of $335.1 million. The plan includes transmission and distribution modernization, system hardening initiatives and targeted vegetation management projects aimed at reducing wildfire risks.



Entergy updated its 2026-2029 construction and capital investment plan to $57 billion, higher than its previous plan, to support growing customer demand and expand generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure. The company now plans to invest $13.2 billion in 2026 and $16.8 billion in 2027, with generation projects representing the largest portion of the spending plan.

Obstacles to ETR’s Growth

Over time, improvements in energy efficiency, growing adoption of distributed energy resources and higher behind-the-meter generation could reduce average customer usage. Since Entergy’s long-term outlook depends on sustained retail sales growth from large industrial customers, faster efficiency gains or increased self-generation could weaken sales growth, rate base expansion and earnings potential.



ETR’s growth strategy remains dependent on regulatory approvals across multiple jurisdictions, including the Louisiana Public Service Commission’s review of the Lightning Initiative filing and other pending resource cases. In Arkansas, the Jefferson Power Station approval process also faced benchmark disputes and additional requirements tied to competitive bidding and cost oversight.

ETR Stock Price Movement

Over the past six months, ETR shares have rallied 17.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.4%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED, CMS Energy Corporation CMS and PG&E Corporation PCG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ED’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $6.07, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 6.5%.



CMS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 7.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $3.87, which suggests year-over-year growth of 7.2%.



PCG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $1.65, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 10%.

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Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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