Entergy Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $35.2 billion, Entergy Corporation (ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. The company generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources, delivering electricity to 3 million utility customers.
Shares of ETR have significantly outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ETR has soared 45.3% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.5%. Moreover, shares of ETR are up 7.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal return.
Zooming in further, the New Orleans, Louisiana-based company has also outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLU) 11.7% surge over the past 52 weeks and 7% rise on a YTD basis.
Shares of Entergy slid 1.8% after it released its mixed Q1 2025 earnings on Apr. 29. Quarterly revenue rose 1.9% year-over-year to $2.85 billion, supported by a 2.1% increase in the Utility segment. EPS came in at $0.82, significantly higher than the prior-year quarter’s $0.18 and exceeded analysts’ estimate by 32.3%. Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance, projecting EPS to range between $3.75 and $3.95.
For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect ETR’s EPS to increase 6.3% year-over-year to $3.88. Moreover, the company's earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.
Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings and five “Hold” ratings.
This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 11 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.
On May 14, Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp set ETR's price target to $85 and upgraded the stock to an “Overweight” rating.
As of writing, Entergy is trading below the mean price target of $90.79. The Street-high price target of $98 implies a potential upside of 19.8% from the current price levels.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
