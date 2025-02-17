Entergy Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Entergy Corporation (ETR), valued at a market cap of $35.4 billion, is a leading energy provider serving the southern United States, specializing in electric power generation and distribution. With a diverse portfolio that includes nuclear, natural gas, and renewable energy sources, the New Orleans, Louisiana-based company focuses on delivering reliable and sustainable power to millions of customers.

ETR shares have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ETR stock has surged 68.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 22.3%. In 2025, shares of ETR are up 8.8%, compared to SPX's 4% gain on a YTD basis.

Looking closer, ETR has also outpaced the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLU) 31.2% return over the past 52 weeks and a 4.5% YTD gain.

On Oct. 31, Entergy shares jumped over 15% after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, driven by lower costs and higher service rates that offset the impact of unfavorable weather. The company also revealed plans to explore expanding its nuclear power capacity and adopting emerging nuclear technologies. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.99, beating Wall Street estimates, but revenue totaled $3.39 billion, missing the analyst expectations.

Ahead of its FY2024 earnings release tomorrow, analysts expect ETR's EPS to grow 7.4% year-over-year to $3.63. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 10 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jan. 7, Scotiabank reduced Entergy’s price target to $82 from $165, reflecting the company’s 2-for-1 stock split on Dec. 13, while maintaining a “Sector-Perform” rating.

ETR currently trades above the mean price target of $82.15. The Street-high price target of $90 implies a potential upside of 9.1%.

