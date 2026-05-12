Entergy Shareholders Back Board as CEO Highlights Data Center Demand, Grid Investments

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) shareholders elected the company’s director nominees, ratified Deloitte & Touche as its independent registered public accountant for 2026 and approved an advisory vote on named executive officer compensation at the utility’s 2026 annual meeting.

The meeting, led by Chair and Chief Executive Officer Drew Marsh and Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Dan Falstad, also included management commentary on data center demand, grid resilience, artificial intelligence and economic development across Entergy’s service territory.

Shareholders Approve Board Slate and Management Proposals

Falstad said shareholders of record as of March 11, 2026, were eligible to vote, with 457,798,633 shares of common stock outstanding as of that date. He said a majority of shares entitled to vote were represented at the meeting, establishing a quorum.

Subject to final verification by the inspector of election, Falstad said each director nominee was elected. The nominees included Gina Adams, John Black, John Burbank, James F. Caldwell Jr., Kirkland Donald, Brian Ellis, Philip Frederickson, Lisa Hyland, Stuart L. Levenick, Drew Marsh, Karen Puckett and Lewis Ropp.

Shareholders also ratified Deloitte & Touche as Entergy’s independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending 2026 and approved, on an advisory basis, the company’s named executive officer compensation. Falstad said final vote results would be posted on Entergy’s investor relations website and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.

Marsh Highlights 2025 Performance and Board Changes

In opening remarks, Marsh recognized Marcus Brown, Entergy’s former executive vice president and general counsel, who announced his retirement in December after 31 years with the company. Marsh also noted the recent death of Chris Bakken, the company’s former executive vice president and chief nuclear officer, who retired in 2023.

Marsh introduced two newer board members: Lewis Ropp, who joined the board in August 2025 after serving as a senior managing director and senior equity partner at Barrow Hanley Global Investors, and retired Admiral Frank Caldwell, who joined in November 2025 after a 42-year Navy career and service as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

Marsh said 2025 was “a year of continued growth, meaningful progress, and ongoing transformation.” He said the company focused on customer experience, affordability, grid resilience and community investment while delivering adjusted earnings per share and credit metrics that met expectations.

He also credited Entergy’s 12,000 employees for supporting the company’s results and said the company is investing in culture, benefits, skill building and leadership and technical training, including training related to a “world rapidly evolving with AI.”

Data Centers and the “Fair Share Plus” Pledge

A central topic during both Marsh’s remarks and the shareholder question-and-answer session was the growth of hyperscale data center customers. Marsh said Entergy added electric service agreements totaling more than 3.5 gigawatts in 2025, driven primarily by hyperscale data center customers, including Google, Meta and Amazon Web Services.

Marsh said the company has formalized its expectations for data center customers through its “Fair Share Plus” pledge. Under the “fair share” component, he said data center customers pay the incremental costs of infrastructure needed to serve them. He said these customers also provide benefits to existing customers by paying a share of fixed costs those customers otherwise would cover.

“To date, we have identified an estimated $7 billion of fair share benefits over the life of the electric service agreements,” Marsh said.

During the Q&A, Marsh said the pledge is intended to ensure data centers do not shift costs onto residential customers. He said the “plus” component includes community benefits such as jobs, tax-base support and initiatives related to low-income customers and energy efficiency.

Marsh said Entergy previously announced five electric service agreements with hyperscale data center customers, all included in the 16% industrial sales compound annual growth rate through 2029 that the company discussed on its first-quarter earnings call. He said Entergy does not add hyperscale data center projects to its capital plan until an electric service agreement has been signed.

Marsh also said Entergy continues to see data center interest in its service area, with “a pipeline of 7-12 GW of potential data center customers” representing incremental opportunities above the current plan. He said the company has the capacity to serve growth above its existing plan.

Asked about contract terms, Marsh said Entergy does not disclose specific terms. However, he said the agreements are long-term, include strong minimum bill and termination provisions, provide for a future transition to clean energy and include strong credit requirements designed to protect the broader customer base from paying for investments required by large data center loads.

Grid Resilience and Economic Development

Marsh said Entergy invested approximately $3.5 billion in energy delivery in 2025, including accelerated resilience projects intended to support customer growth and improve reliability. He said the company has more than $2 billion authorized by regulators for its multi-year accelerated resilience strategy in Texas, Louisiana and New Orleans.

Through the end of 2025, Marsh said Entergy had invested more than $800 million in accelerated resilience work, including 17 substation upgrades and 59 line-hardening projects, upgrading more than 15,800 critical structures.

Marsh said Entergy plans to invest $17 billion in energy delivery through 2029, including new construction on more than 800 miles of 500-kilovolt lines, more than 200 miles of other transmission lines, and investments in new substations and distribution lines.

He also said Entergy New Orleans filed an application for the second phase of its resilience program, seeking approval for up to $400 million in projects, and that Entergy Louisiana plans to file its second phase in the coming months.

On economic development, Marsh said Entergy aims to be a catalyst for growth across the Gulf South by providing reliable and affordable energy, connecting potential customers with state and local leaders, and supporting communities through philanthropy and workforce development.

Marsh said Entergy’s philanthropic efforts in 2025 had an economic impact of $145 million across its service area, while employees contributed 169,000 volunteer hours valued at $5.65 million. He also noted the company’s role as a founding partner of the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee in New Orleans and its participation in Impact 59, a charitable legacy program that awarded $3.5 million.

AI Adoption in Early Stages

In response to a shareholder question, Marsh said Entergy is making “steady progress” in its use of artificial intelligence. He said early deployments are helping automate routine tasks, organize large volumes of information and surface insights for employees.

Marsh said AI efforts are showing up in areas such as customer and employee support, operational planning, sourcing and contract oversight, and internal data analysis. He described the company’s AI work as a multi-year effort focused on scaling responsibly, supporting employees, reducing risk and enhancing reliability for customers and communities.

The meeting concluded after the Q&A session. Marsh said Entergy would post responses to other submitted questions, along with a replay of the webcast, on the investor section of its website early the following week.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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