Entergy Sees Higher Adj. Earnings In FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp. (ETR), while announcing weak profit for its fourth quarter, on Wednesday initiated fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $6.15 to $6.45.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $6.34 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For full year 2021, the company reported earnings of $5.54 per share on a reported basis, and $6.02 per share on an adjusted basis.

