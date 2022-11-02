Markets
ETR

Entergy Q3 Profit Up, Beats View; Narrows Annual Earnings Guidance - Update

November 02, 2022 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Entergy Corp (ETR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $561 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $531 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $580 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Outlook:

Entergy narrowed its 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $6.25-$6.45 from $6.15-$6.45 provided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $6.38.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $561 Mln. vs. $531 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.74 vs. $2.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.66

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETR

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter