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Entergy Q2 Profit Rises; Affirms 2026 Adj. EPS Guidance Range

July 29, 2026 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Entergy (ETR) reported second quarter earnings of $483 million, or $1.03 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This is compared to second quarter 2025 earnings of $468 million, or $1.05 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. Entergy affirmed 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $4.25 to $4.45.

Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and CEO, said: "In the second quarter, we made steady progress across key customer, operational, regulatory, and financial areas. We remain solidly on track to achieve our objectives for 2026 and beyond."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Entergy shares are down 0.35 percent to $112.12.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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