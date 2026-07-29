Entergy Q2 Profit Rises; Affirms 2026 Adj. EPS Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Entergy (ETR) reported second quarter earnings of $483 million, or $1.03 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This is compared to second quarter 2025 earnings of $468 million, or $1.05 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. Entergy affirmed 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $4.25 to $4.45.

Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and CEO, said: "In the second quarter, we made steady progress across key customer, operational, regulatory, and financial areas. We remain solidly on track to achieve our objectives for 2026 and beyond."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Entergy shares are down 0.35 percent to $112.12.

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