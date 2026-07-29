Entergy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Improve Year Over Year

Entergy Corporation ETR reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 9.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.05.

ETR’s Total Revenues

Revenues rose 5.9% year over year to $3.52 billion but missed the consensus mark of $3.53 billion by 0.08%. Results benefited from regulatory actions, construction-related returns and higher retail demand. Industrial sales volume jumped 9.9%.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

Entergy’s Segmental Performance

The Utility business generated earnings of $626 million, up from $599 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings were $1.34 per share in both periods, as growth in total income was offset by a higher diluted share count.



The Parent & Other segment reported a loss of $143 million, wider than the $131 million loss in the prior-year quarter. The loss per share was 31 cents compared with 29 cents a year ago, primarily due to higher interest expense.

Entergy's Retail Sales Gain on Industrial Demand

Total retail electricity sales increased 4.1% year over year to 33,725 gigawatt-hours (GWh). On a weather-adjusted basis, retail sales grew 5.7%, highlighting underlying demand growth across Entergy’s service territories.



Industrial volume climbed to 17,164 GWh from 15,620 GWh. The increase reflected higher sales to data center, primary metals and chlor-alkali customers. Weather-adjusted residential demand rose 2.8%, while commercial sales increased 0.3%.

ETR Faces Higher Costs and Financing Pressure

Utility other operation and maintenance expenses reduced earnings by 8 cents per share. The decline reflected higher power delivery costs, including increased vegetation maintenance spending, along with higher compensation and benefit costs tied to health care claims and prescription drug rebate timing.



Utility interest expense lowered earnings by 11 cents per share due to higher debt balances, a higher average interest rate and carrying costs on customer advances.



Depreciation and amortization also pressured results as Entergy placed more utility assets into service. The company cited higher federal regulatory depreciation rates at Entergy Arkansas and Entergy Louisiana, along with increased nuclear depreciation rates in Louisiana.

Entergy’s Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2026, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $3.85 billion compared with $1.93 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt totaled $31.55 billion compared with $27.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Second-quarter operating cash flow increased to $1.89 billion from $1.26 billion a year earlier. The improvement reflected higher customer advance receipts, stronger utility collections and lower fuel and purchased-power payments. Vendor payment timing and higher interest payments partly offset these benefits.

Entergy Reaffirms Its Earnings Outlook

Entergy has reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.25-$4.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $4.40 per share, which is higher than the company’s guided range.



ETR also maintained its longer-term adjusted earnings guidance. Entergy expects $4.90-$5.20 per share in 2027, $5.55-$5.85 in 2028, $6.25-$6.55 in 2029 and $7.05-$7.35 in 2030. Management continues to target adjusted earnings growth of more than 8% annually through 2030.

ETR's Zacks Rank

ETR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 8.1%. The bottom line increased 37.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 29 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $2.15 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The top line also came in 10.7% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.94 billion.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 37 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 47.9% from 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CMS' operating revenues totaled $1.83 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion by 4.2%. The top line also fell 0.5% from $1.84 billion in the prior-year quarter.



NextEra Energy NEE reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.15, up 9.5% from $1.05 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 by 5.5%.



NEE’s total operating revenues were $7.53 billion, which rose 12.4% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.99 billion by 5.8%.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.