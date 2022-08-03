Entergy Q2 Adj. Profit Beats Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 EPS

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) Wednesday reported earnings of $160 million or $0.78 per share, compared to loss of $6 million or $0.03 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.78 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.4 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Total Utility sales for the quarter increased 4.7 percent to $34.74 million from $33.19 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2022, the company affirmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $6.15 to $6.45, and the company expects results to be in the top half of the range. Analysts were looking for $6.34 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.