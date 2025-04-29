Entergy Q1 Net Profit Soars, Tops Estimates; Affirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) reported on Tuesday that net earnings for the first quarter soared to $361 million or $0.82 per share from $75 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 11 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Entergy affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $3.88 per share for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.