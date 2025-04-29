Markets
Entergy Q1 Net Profit Soars, Tops Estimates; Affirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) reported on Tuesday that net earnings for the first quarter soared to $361 million or $0.82 per share from $75 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 11 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Entergy affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $3.88 per share for the year.

