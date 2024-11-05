Entergy price target raised to $152 from $137 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella raised the firm’s price target on Entergy (ETR) to $152 from $137 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ETR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.