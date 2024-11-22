Entergy price target lowered to $145 from $150 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Entergy (ETR) to $145 from $150 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Utilities underperformed the S&P’s -0.91% return in October, leading the firm to adjust the price targets of several stocks in its North America Regulated & Diversified Utilities / IPPs coverage, the analyst tells investors. From recent meetings at the EEI Financial Conference, the firm came away incrementally negative on California, given its increased regulatory and political risk as well as its relatively limited data center growth.
