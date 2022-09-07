Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Entergy (NYSE:ETR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Entergy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$58b - US$5.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Entergy has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.4%. NYSE:ETR Return on Capital Employed September 7th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Entergy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Entergy, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.1% from 4.3% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Entergy. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 77% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Entergy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

