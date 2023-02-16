Entergy Issues Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) initiated its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.55 to $6.85. Over 2022-2025 period, the company estimates 6-8% CAGR in adjusted earnings per share.

Fourth quarter net income was $106 million, or $0.51 per share compared with $259 million, or $1.28 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.51 compared to $0.76. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues increased to $3.27 billion from $2.72 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.6 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.