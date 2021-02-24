Entergy Guides FY21 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, integrated energy company Entergy Corp. (ETR) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2021, in line with analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.89 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

