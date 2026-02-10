Entergy Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Entergy Corporation ETR is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 12, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.79% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of ETR’s Q4 Results

Most of Entergy’s service territories observed warmer-than-normal weather conditions in the fourth quarter. This is likely to have hampered electricity demand from its customers for heating purposes this winter, which is expected to have weighed on the company’s top-line performance.



Higher retail and industrial sales, along with rising demand from data centers across its service territories, may have supported its performance in the quarter to be reported.



In October 2025, Entergy Texas announced that it would supply power for Google’s planned $4 billion investment in Arkansas, including a new cloud and artificial intelligence-focused data center in West Memphis, AR, Google’s first facility in the state. The project is expected to have driven significant load growth, supporting higher earnings for the company while attracting additional large commercial customers to the region.



Increased other operations and maintenance expenses might have offset some of the positives in the quarter.

Q4 Expectations for Entergy

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.9 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.9%.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share stands at 51 cents, which implies a year-over-year decline of 22.7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Entergy

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ETR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Entergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Entergy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: ETR has an Earnings ESP of +1.64%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ETR carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 9.9%.



IDACORP, Inc. IDA is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 74 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 58 cents per share.

