Entergy Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Entergy Corporation ETR is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 29, before market open.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 15.38% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of ETR’s Q3 Results

In the third quarter, Entergy’s service territories experienced warmer-than-normal temperature patterns. Such a weather pattern is likely to have boosted electricity demand from its customers for cooling purposes this summer. This might have improved Entergy’s top-line performance.



Stronger retail and industrial sales, coupled with rising data center demand across its service areas, are likely to have boosted its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In September 2025, Entergy Texas completed the $110 million Bolivar Peninsula Reliability project, which doubles the region’s power supply and reinforces the Southeast Texas power grid. The project delivers on Entergy’s commitment to enhance service reliability, minimize outages and better safeguard the coastal community against increasingly severe weather.



In September 2025, Entergy completed key infrastructure upgrades in New Orleans East, replacing aging wooden poles with steel structures built to withstand high winds and installing a new switch to improve power flow control. Through careful coordination, the work was completed safely and efficiently, strengthening electrical grid reliability and laying the groundwork for long-term growth and opportunity for the company.



In August 2025, Entergy announced that it had completed a $33 million project in June 2025 to support rising power demand in Grenada’s industrial corridor. The project features a new substation, two miles of transmission lines and three miles of distribution lines. The new Grenada Industrial Substation enhances the company’s ability to drive economic growth while maintaining reliable and affordable service in Grenada County at affordable rates.



In July 2025, Entergy completed the sale of its natural gas distribution business to Delta Utilities, which included roughly 3,700 miles of pipelines and 2,200 miles of service lines. The transaction allows Entergy to concentrate on its growing electric operations and invest in building a stronger, more resilient energy future for its customers.



Higher other operations and maintenance expenses due to the timing of vegetation maintenance and non-nuclear plant outages projected by the company for the third quarter might have offset some of the positives in the quarter.

Q3 Expectations for Entergy

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s sales is pegged at $3.53 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.3%.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share stands at $1.42, which implies a year-over-year decline of 5.3%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Entergy

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ETR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Entergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Entergy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: ETR has an Earnings ESP of -0.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ETR carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

