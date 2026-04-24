Entergy Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Entergy Corporation ETR is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share came in line with estimates.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of ETR’s Q1 Results

Most of Entergy’s service regions experienced warmer-than-normal weather conditions in the first quarter. This is likely to have reduced electricity demand from its customers for heating purposes this winter, which may have weighed on the company’s top-line performance.

Stronger retail and industrial sales, along with increasing demand from data centers across its service areas, may have aided its performance in the quarter to be reported.



In January 2026, Entergy Texas completed the Millbend substation and transmission line project. The project is expected to provide nearly 100 megawatts of electricity, enough to support new homes, schools and businesses for decades. This is likely to have boosted the company’s top-line performance in the first quarter.



However, higher operating expenses and interest expenses are likely to have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q1 Expectations for Entergy

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.04 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.6%.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share stands at 89 cents, which implies a year-over-year rise of 8.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Entergy

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ETR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Entergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Entergy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: ETR has an Earnings ESP of -2.28%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ETR carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



DTE Energy Company DTE is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



DTE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share.



IDACORP, Inc. IDA is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.10 per share.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 83 cents per share.

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Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.